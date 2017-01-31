Massive 35,000 square foot NFL store is size of football field

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) — You can’t go to the Super Bowl without bringing home a souvenir. And if you can’t be there, you can take a video tour. It’s a super-sized souvenir shop for the Super Bowl. 35,000 square feet. Fittingly, 100 yards long.

The NFL store is the size of an NFL football field. One look and you’re in awe. Even the workers, like Aldo Valades, have to look twice.

“It’s amazing. It truly is. Not only do you get to shop, you get to experience the NFL,” Valades said.

You want it? They got it. They literally have a little bit of everything, including interactive stations. Just don’t forget your wallet.

NFL fans are enjoying the experience. Joey Blackwell, of Houston, says it’s all about the game, that it’s something different, kind of like the rodeo, but it’s still all about football.

Michelle Garcia says there’s something for every fan.

“They’ve got everything from $3.99 to hundreds of dollars, so they’ve got something for everybody here,” Garcia said.