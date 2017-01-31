Mass Pike speed limit down to 40, drivers urged to take caution

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State police are urging drivers to take it slow as the snow comes down across western Massachusetts.

The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike between Ludlow and the New York state line in West Stockbridge has been reduced to 40 miles per hour, from the normal 65 MPH.

MassDOT is also urging drivers to remember: “Don’t Crowd the Plow” and to stay behind all snow removal equipment as crews work to keep the roadways passable.

#MAtraffic Due to #MAsnow ❄️, Speed limit on #MassPike (I-90) has been reduced to 40mph from NY through #Ludlow. No other restrictions yet. pic.twitter.com/SkRarY8AQl — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 31, 2017

You can monitor travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.