Mass Pike speed limit down to 40, drivers urged to take caution

Drivers also reminded to stay behind plow equipment

By Published:
mass-pike-chicopee
Conditions on the Mass Pike in Chicopee. Image Courtesy: MassDOT

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State police are urging drivers to take it slow as the snow comes down across western Massachusetts.

The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike between Ludlow and the New York state line in West Stockbridge has been reduced to 40 miles per hour, from the normal 65 MPH.

MassDOT is also urging drivers to remember: “Don’t Crowd the Plow” and to stay behind all snow removal equipment as crews work to keep the roadways passable.

You can monitor travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.

