Jane The Virgin – Chapter Fifty-Four Trailer

The CW Springfield Published:

Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – When Jane (Gina Rodriguez) realizes that she and Michael (Brett Dier) are both stressed out, they decide to recreate their first date to help them relax.

Rogelio (Jaime Camil) makes a big scene on the red carpet of his film premiere and his rant goes viral, which leave him to make a choice about the direction of his career. Rafael (Justin Baldoni) wants to set a good example for his children leaving him to make a big decision with the ultimate sacrifice. Meanwhile, Bruce’s (guest star Ricardo Chavira) daughter finds herself in trouble leaving Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Bruce’s to discuss the future of their relationship.

Yael Grobglas and Ivonne Coll also star. Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Micah Schraft & Jennie Snyder Urman (#310).

