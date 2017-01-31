Jackknifed tractor trailer on I-91 in Longmeadow, lanes closed

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow is coming down in western Massachusetts, and accidents are starting to create problems on local roadways.

A jackknifed tractor trailer is causing delays on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow. According to Massachusetts State Police, only the breakdown lane is getting through near the crash site, just about a mile and a half north of the Connecticut state line.

Only minor injuries were reported in the crash.

#MAtraffic Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer, I-91 NB at the 1.6 mm in #Longmeadow. Only the BDL is open to traffic. Minor injury. #MAsnow — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 31, 2017

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.