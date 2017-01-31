Jackknifed tractor trailer on I-91 in Longmeadow, lanes closed

Only breakdown lane is getting through

By Published: Updated:
Image Courtesy: MassDOT
Image Courtesy: MassDOT

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow is coming down in western Massachusetts, and accidents are starting to create problems on local roadways.

A jackknifed tractor trailer is causing delays on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow. According to Massachusetts State Police, only the breakdown lane is getting through near the crash site, just about a mile and a half north of the Connecticut state line.

Only minor injuries were reported in the crash.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.

