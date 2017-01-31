Help ‘Develop Springfield’

By Published: Updated:
jay

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  Develop Springfield was formed in 2008 as a nonprofit to help improve and revitalize the City of Springfield.  Jay Minkarah DevelopSpringfield’s President & CEO shared how we can help.

6th Celebrate Springfield Annual Dinner Event

  • March 15, 2017, 5:30pm to 8:30pm
  • MassMutual Center, 1277 Main Street, Springfield
  • DevelopSpringfield was formed in 2008 as a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) corporation to advance development and redevelopment projects, to stimulate and support economic growth, and to expedite the revitalization process within the City of Springfield.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s