Healey to announce challenge to Trump immigration order

Democrat has vowed to fight controversial executive order

In this Nov. 24, 2015, photo, Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Healey speaks during an event where Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation at the Statehouse in Boston to battle deadly opioid abuse. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
In this Nov. 24, 2015, photo, Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Healey speaks during an event where Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation at the Statehouse in Boston to battle deadly opioid abuse. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is holding a news conference Tuesday to announce action against President Donald Trump’s order, preventing citizens of seven countries in the Middle East and Africa from entering the United States.

The executive order late last week drew protests over the weekend and condemnations from some world leaders. The president has insisted that the 90-day order is not a “Muslim ban,” and is being done to ensure that there is “extreme vetting” of people coming in from unstable parts of the world.

During Tuesday’s news conference, which is scheduled for noon, Healey will be joined by UMass President Marty Meehan, Boston University President Robert Brown, Carol Rose, the president of the ACLU of Massachusetts, as well as immigrant advocates and representatives from health care and nonprofits, such as Oxfam.

