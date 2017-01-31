CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Quinoa……is it a rice, is it a pasta, is it healthy??? We’re learning about quinoa with Personal Chef Bill Collins from ChefBill.com.

Greek Lemon Soup with Chicken and Quinoa

1 cup quinoa

3 eggs

3 tablespoons lemon juice (approximately 1 lemon)

6 cups chicken stock

2 cups cooked chicken, shredded

salt and pepper to taste

For the Quinoa:



1. Soak the quinoa in a bowl of water for at least 10 minutes. This can even be for 2-3 hours. It makes no difference how long you soak it, but this step will remove any biterness in the quinoa. Rinse and drain the quinoa, and place in a saucepan

2. Add 2 cups of water to the quinoa, and bring it to a boil. Before covering the pan, Place a piece of paper towel over the pan, and cover. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 12-15 minutes, or until the quinoa is cooked through. NOTE: Make sure the paper towel is nowehere near the flame or heat on the stove.

For the soup:



1. Heat the chicken stock in a large saucepan until it come to a simmer.

2. While the stock is heating, in a bowl, beat the eggs, and add ithe lemon juice. Set aside.

3. Remove one cup of stock, after it’s heated, and slowly whisk this into the egg and lemon mixture. When it’s combined, slowly whisk this into the remaining chicken stock, which will thicken.

4. Add in the cooked orzo and chicken. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Yield: 4-6 servings

Promotional Consideration provided by: Whole Foods Markets