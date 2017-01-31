Grandfather shot while playing Pokemon GO

(WAVY) A 60-year-old man who was shot and killed by a security guard last Thursday in a Chesapeake, Virginia community was playing Pokemon Go according to his family’s attorney.

Jiansheng Chen was shot during a confrontation with a security guard while he was sitting in a minivan at the River Walk community clubhouse. Chen was reportedly playing the popular virtual reality smartphone game at the time.

It’s a game that Chen played to keep up with his children and grandchildren. The game shows a Pokemon gym in the area where Chen was shot.

“That he was engaged in playing this game because the River Walk Community Center is a gym in the program,” attorney Greg Sandler said.