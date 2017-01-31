$24K, 500+ bags of heroin recovered by Springfield police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives from the Springfield Narcotics Unit arrested three men and one woman Monday during a drug surveillance operation that uncovered hundreds of bags of heroin and thousands of dollars in cash.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News narcotics detectives set up surveillance around 11:00 a.m. and witnessed an alleged drug deal at a parking lot at Parker Street and Wilbraham Road. There, officers arrested 42-year-old Laura Jeffrey of Vernon, Connecticut, 29-year-old Kayson Walters, 28-year-old George Yarns, and 27-year-old Eddie Johnson, all from Springfield.

Delaney said detectives saw Jeffrey and Walters wait inside a Toyota Camry as a Mercury Grand Marquis with Yarns and Johnson inside pulled up. He said Walters got out of the Toyota and went into the back seat of the Mercury, where the alleged drug deal happened.

After Walters returned to the Toyota, Delaney said officers moved in and arrested the two after finding 500 bags of heroin and cocaine between them. Officers also found $24,265 in cash and a large amount of cocaine in the Grand Marquis, during their arrest of Johnson and Yarns.

The suspects’ charges are below.

Jeffrey and Walters face the following charges:

Trafficking in cocaine of 18+ grams

Possession of heroin with intent to distribute

Johnson is being charged with:

Distribution of heroin

Distribution of cocaine

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Springfield warrant for motor vehicle violations

Palmer warrants for assault and battery, strangulation, destruction of property, intimidation of a witness, fugitive from justice

New Hampshire warrants for drugs

Operating vehicle with suspended license

Yarns is being charged with:

Distribution of heroin

Distribution of cocaine

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute