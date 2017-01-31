Former presidential candidate Jeb Bush spoke at Amherst College

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Florida Governor and presidential candidate Jeb Bush addressed a packed house at Amherst College, Tuesday night.

About 600 students and community members, as well as an overflow crowd watching a live stream in a separate room on campus, heard his speech.

The moderate republican attracted a wide range of listeners, with some students saying political affiliation didn’t matter; that they considered it an honor to have Bush on campus.

Amherst College student Isabela Torres told 22News, “You don’t really get the opportunity to hear someone from a former first family speak at your school. I may not necessarily agree with him politically, but you know you have to take advantage of these opportunities to hear the other sides.”

Bush told students about his college studies, and thanked the audience for their prayers for his parents, who were recently released from the hospital.