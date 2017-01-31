Fired Agawam police officers to testify Tuesday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Agawam police officers are still fighting to get their jobs back after being fired following a use-of-force incident.

The officers, Sgt. Anthony Grasso, Officer Edward Connor and Officer John Moccio, are expected to testify Tuesday at a hearing.

The three officers were fired following an alleged excessive use-of-force incident that happened last June after they arrested David Desjardins for allegedly being drunk and unruly at Six Flags. Desjardins claims that when they got back to the police department, the officers assaulted him.

Grasso, Connor, and Moccio later filed an appeal of their termination to the State Civil Service Commission in October.

The video of the use-of-force incident that led to their firing was released earlier this month. Attorney John Connor, who is representing the officers, claims their actions shown in the video were justified. He said the officers were following the police department’s policies and procedures.

Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis, however, told 22News he stands by the decision to fire those officers, saying the use of force has to be proportional to the threat.

The chief said the incident shown in the video was not the only reason they were fired. He said it had to do with statements they made during the investigation.

A decision is not expected until May.

Related Coverage: