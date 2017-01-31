Faith Ward discusses MAVE & gives us a live musical performance!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Domestic Violence is a scary and very difficult thing to deal with. Some victims keep it to themselves, but others use it as inspiration to empower and help people in similar situations. Faith Ward started MAVE, a non-profit organization to help others, and visited the show to share her story, discuss an upcoming event and play an original song!

The Vagina Monologues

Fri. & Sat. February 3rd & 4th 7pm

Unitarian United Parish of Monson

177 Main St. Monson, MA 01057

Tickets are $10 before/ $15 door Visit the website to purchase

All proceeds to benefit M.A.V.E.