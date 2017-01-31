Ex-UMass frat treasurer pleaded guilty to embezzling $133K

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A former treasurer of a fraternity at the University of Massachusetts Amherst will serve one year behind bars for embezzling more than $130,000 from the organization.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that 53-year-old Christopher Estes, of Rehoboth, was sentenced Monday in Hampshire Superior Court. He pleaded guilty to one count of larceny greater than $250.

Prosecutors say that Estes was a treasurer for the Alpha Tau Gamma fraternity in Amherst from 2012 to 2014. He had full access to the group’s finances.

Prosecutors say Estes wrote checks to himself and withdrew cash from the fraternity’s account for his personal use. Estes admitted he stole about $133,000.

Estes’ attorney says her client has been attempting to come up with the money to reimburse the fraternity.

