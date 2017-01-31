Dress for Success collection at Tower Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People stopped by Tower Square Tuesday to drop off clothes to Dress for Success.

Dress for Success is a nonprofit in western Massachusetts that help women dress for job interviews and being in the workplace. They work with referring agencies to help women get the support they need for job interviews.

Tuesday, some board members at Dress for Success collected clothing donations and provided information to women interested in the program.

One of the board members told 22News how Dress for Success is more than just providing clothes.

“It’s a lot more than the clothing. It’s providing women with the tools and the resources they need to be successful going forward,” said Kristine Allard.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate, you can contact Dress for Success boutique in the Eastfield Mall or click here.

They accept any business attire, including skirts, dresses, coats, shirts, etc.