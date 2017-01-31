Chicopee police: Littering led to cocaine arrest

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested Monday after Chicopee police determined a baggie he allegedly threw on the ground had cocaine in it.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 37-year-old Alvin McClure, of Westfield, told police he found the baggie and picked it up because he was concerned a child would get to it. Wilk said McClure told police he threw the baggie back on the ground after he saw a police officer.

Wilk said an officer was parked in a cruiser by the Willimansett Bridge on Chicopee Street looking for a car involved in a shoplifting incident. He said the officer saw McClure looking down at a baggie in his hands, before he allegedly spotted her cruiser, smirked, and tossed the bag on the ground.

Wilk told 22News the officer was able to determine the baggie had cocaine in it, due to her training and experience. McClure was arrested and is being charged with possession of a Class B substance, a subsequent offense.