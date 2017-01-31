CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) One powerful way to build healthy relationships, is to become a better listener. Lets take a look at 3-steps to become a better listener with Doctor Rob Robinson from Family Care Counseling Associates in Wilbraham.
Step 1: Forget about yourself:
- Postpone your own agenda
- Practice empathy by putting yourself in your partner’s shoes.
- Let go of your ego
- Practice suspending judgment.
Step 2: Plug in:
- Know the difference between being interested and being GENUINELY interested.
- Ask questions to learn more about what someone is thinking and feeling.
- VALIDATE and ACKNOWLEDGE frequently.
Step 3: Practice REFLECTIVE listening
- Listen for feelings.
- Don’t offer advice unless asked.