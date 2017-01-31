Become a Better Listener

By Published: Updated:
rob

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) One powerful way to build healthy relationships, is to become a better listener. Lets take a look at 3-steps to become a better listener with Doctor Rob Robinson from Family Care Counseling Associates in Wilbraham.

Step 1: Forget about yourself:

  • Postpone your own agenda
  • Practice empathy by putting yourself in your partner’s shoes.
  • Let go of your ego
  • Practice suspending judgment.

Step 2: Plug in:

  • Know the difference between being interested and being GENUINELY interested.
  • Ask questions to learn more about what someone is thinking and feeling.
  • VALIDATE and ACKNOWLEDGE frequently.

Step 3: Practice REFLECTIVE listening

  • Listen for feelings.
  • Don’t offer advice unless asked.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s