CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) One powerful way to build healthy relationships, is to become a better listener. Lets take a look at 3-steps to become a better listener with Doctor Rob Robinson from Family Care Counseling Associates in Wilbraham.

Step 1: Forget about yourself:

Postpone your own agenda

Practice empathy by putting yourself in your partner’s shoes.

Let go of your ego

Practice suspending judgment.

Step 2: Plug in:

Know the difference between being interested and being GENUINELY interested.

Ask questions to learn more about what someone is thinking and feeling.

VALIDATE and ACKNOWLEDGE frequently.

Step 3: Practice REFLECTIVE listening

Listen for feelings.

Don’t offer advice unless asked.