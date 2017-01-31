Be a ‘Change Hero’ and help children

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) It’s almost time for the 94.7 WMAS Radiothon for Baystate Childrens Hospital and Trecia Marchand from Pioneer Valley Credit Union and Chris Kellog from the Kellogg Krew told us how we can be change heroes.

Become a Change Hero

Turn spare change into miracles!

When you sign up to be a Change Hero you will get a collection bag, stickers, and|more fun items to kick-off your fundraising efforts.

For more information call (413) 794-1486 and for more in visit BaystateHealth.org/Radiothon.