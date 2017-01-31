Apps that will help you save money

(CNN) – We all need a little extra cash.

If you consider budget a bad word, download Level. The app syncs with your checking account and knows what you’ve spent, and how much cash you have left. Then, looking at your spending habits, it gives you an estimate on how much money you can spend over a week or a month.

Digit helps you save money without the hassle. The app looks at your spending and tucks away money into a savings account automatically, but only if you can afford it.

Unsplurge is also in the savings game. It offers tips and challenges to get you to put away more money. Plus, you can upload a picture of what you are saving for, along with an amount, and Unsplurge will give you updates until you reach that goal.

Best part about all these apps: they’re free.