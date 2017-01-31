Airlines offer full refund in wake of travel ban

(WKRG) – Several airlines are promising full refunds to travelers caught in President Donald Trump’s new travel ban.

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines said they are complying with the temporary order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

However, Delta said it would also be reaching out to help travelers affected by the ban. American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, said it’s helping people with re-booking options. United said it is offering customers affected by the ban with refunds and other accommodations.

British Airways and Emirates also said they’re helping travelers re-book tickets.

President Trump’s 90-day order bans citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the country, unless they have green cards granting them resident status.

