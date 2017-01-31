A third of U.S. kids drink too much sugar

(CNN) – A new study sheds light on just how many calories and added sugars children are consuming in their drinks.

U.S. Dietary guidelines say sugar-sweetened beverages should be limited or removed from your diet. However, a recent study found that almost two-thirds of children in the United States consume at least one sugary beverage on any given day.

About 30% consume two or more every day, despite health experts’ recommendation that less than 10% of daily calories come from added sugars. The study was conducted by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

Researchers analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination survey, about the consumption of sugary drinks like soda, some fruit drinks, sports and energy drinks and sweetened coffees and teas.

They found that more than 64% of boys under 19 and more than 61% of girls in the same age group drank at least one sugar-sweetened beverage every day. The lead author of the study says that children who drank two or more sugar-sweetened beverages a day were getting more than 10% of their total daily calories from those drinks.

The American Beverage Association said in a statement that it has launched various initiatives to encourage healthy calorie intake among Americans.