4 soldiers injured in Blackhawk training incident at Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) – Four soldiers were injured in a Blackhawk training incident at Fort Campbell late Tuesday morning. It happened just after 11 a.m.

Officials said the four soldiers aboard the UH60 Blackhawk helicopter all suffered injuries. News 2 has learned at three of the injured soldiers were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The crash victims’ names or identities have not been released. The extent of their injuries is unknown. The incident is under investigation.