240 bags of heroin found during traffic stop in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State police arrested two men after a trooper allegedly found more than 200 bags of heroin during a traffic stop in Deerfield last week.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, a trooper found the 240 bags of heroin after he pulled a Toyota Yaris over on I-91 for motor vehicle violations.

Both the driver, a 22-year-old man from Greenfield, and the passenger, a 27-year-old man from Belchertown, were arrested and charged with possession to distribute a Class A drug. The driver is also facing motor vehicle violation charges.

The suspects’ names were not released.