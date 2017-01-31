17 year-old boy shot in Pittsfield

Victim was found at the hospital an hour after the shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Pittsfield are investigating a weekend shooting that left a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police tell The Berkshire Eagle that officers initially responded to a report of shots fired near Appleton Avenue and East Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find a victim. Nearly an hour later, police received word that a patient suffering a gunshot wound had turned up at Berkshire Medical Center.

The victim has since been released from the hospital. His name was not made public because of his age.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com

 

