1 person rushed to hospital after fire in Springfield

Acushnet Street was blocked off from Main Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police blocked off a section of Acushnet Street Tuesday night while firefighters worked to control a house fire.

Springfield Police Captain Robert Strempek told 22News the fire at 42 Acushnet Street started around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday. He said the Fire Lieutenant told him the fire started in the basement and spread upwards through the walls of the two family home.

One person was rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Capt. Strempek said; they were conscious when they were taken away in an ambulance. No other injuries were reported.

Acushnet Street was blocked off from Main Street in Springfield’s South End while firefighters cleared the area.

