Widespread snow expected for western Mass. on Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties, from 11:00 a.m. Tuesday to 4:00 a.m. Wednesday. The 22News Storm Team declared a Weather Alert Day due to the amount of snow expected for western Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday afternoon, we will start to see some flurries or even a snow shower, but expect the widespread snow to work its way in by late afternoon to early evening. Snow will be moving in from southwest to northeast, so southern Berkshire County and the lower Pioneer Valley will be seeing the snow first before heading north.

Widespread snow will continue throughout most of the evening; if you will be traveling home from work, or have things to do during the evening hours, prepare yourself for the snow. It can be steady at times which will result in reduce visibility. The only good news is this snow will be the light, powdery kind so it will be easy to shovel.

Tuesday night, the snow continues. On Wednesday, the chance for scattered snow showers will continue, some snow showers could be steady at times. Snow showers will be coming to an end by Wednesday night.