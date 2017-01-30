Undocumented students welcomed at Amherst schools

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst-Pelham Regional School District is letting parents know that any undocumented students in the district are still welcome at school.

Superintendent Michael Morris explained that the district is committed to serving every student, regardless of their immigration status. He said that the purpose of the letter to parents Thursday is to address the concerns he has heard from parents about how immigrant and undocumented students will be treated because of President Trump’s series of executive orders.

In the letter, Morris pointed to a law found in the Supreme Court case of Plyler v. Doe. It reads;

“All children in the United States are entitled to equal access to a basic public elementary and secondary education, regardless of their actual or perceived race, color, national origin, citizenship, immigration status, or the status of their parents/guardians.”

Morris says that this will be the foundation of how students are treated in Amherst.

The letter goes on to say that none of the recent presidential executive orders changes the district’s access to undocumented immigrants. The school district is now drafting another letter to reinforce this message to parents.