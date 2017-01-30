Trump defends travel ban

(NBC News) President Donald Trump is defending his 90 day travel ban targeting seven Muslim countries.

Mr. Trump tweeted “There’s nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country” Monday morning.

That followed a weekend of protests across the country.

Democrats have vowed to fight the ban.

“We’re going to introduce legislation this afternoon that’s going to give Congress and Republicans some options to repeal this executive order,” Connecticut’s Senator Chris Murphy said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also expressed skepticism of the ban.

“I think we need to be careful. We don’t have religious tests in this country,” McConnell said on ABC This Week.

