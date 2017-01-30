Ten wounded in armory shooting

(WMC) Ten people were wounded Friday when gunfire erupted at a homecoming party in Brownsville, Tennessee.

Two people were taken to the hospital in Memphis and are being treated with non-life threatening injuries. Another victim was taken to the hospital in Jackson. The other seven were either treated and released or are in the process of being released.

Katlyn Day’s cousin was one of about 100 people at the party. She is thankful that everyone is expected to be okay.

“He says he’s probably going to be scarred for his whole life,” Day said of her cousin.

Her cousin told her that the party turned into pandemonium when the fist fight turned even more violent.

“All of a sudden they started hearing gunshots,” Day said. “And they told everybody to get out or to duck down. Most people ran trying to save themselves from the bullets. But most people ran out the door to get their car.”

