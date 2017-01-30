Springfield police searching for armed robbery suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery on Boston Road.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News the alleged armed robbery happened at an F.L. Roberts convenience store around 10 p.m.

He said two men, one black and one white, allegedly robbed the store with a handgun. Both suspects were wearing scarves to cover their faces and were able to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

