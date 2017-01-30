Springfield Police: Mother, 2 teenage sons arrested selling crack cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a woman and her two teenage sons for allegedly selling crack cocaine from their Kensington Avenue apartment on Friday.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News detectives from the Narcotics Unit were investigating drug dealing at the location.

Delaney said detectives were about to execute a search warrant when surveillance officers saw a drug transaction in front of the Forest Park home. Officers arrested the alleged customer after he drove out of the area.

Delaney said officers saw the mother and her two sons make another delivery and arrested them as they were pulling away from the home.

Officers found cocaine inside the car, along with 12 bags of crack cocaine that were hidden in the underwear of the mother, Anne Ramos-Quinones, 36, of 90 Kensington Ave, said Delaney.

Delaney also said officers found another 12-year-old son at the dwelling and 113 grams of crack cocaine and powder cocaine, packaging material, and other drug paraphernalia. Officer also seized $825 in cash.

Ramos-Quinones’ two sons aged 16 and 17 years old were arrested and will be arraigned in Juvenile Court, said Delaney.

Ramos-Quinones was charged with distribution of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, and trafficking cocaine. She will be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Monday.