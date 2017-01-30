Springfield man accused of beating up 91-year-old man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a 30-year-old man last Friday night on Pendleton Avenue for allegedly beating a 91-year-old man.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, officers were called to 39 Pendleton Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday for a “disturbance”. He said when the officers arrived, they saw three men sitting on the alleged suspect, Melvin Dunham of Springfield.

The men told the officers they saw Dunham assault an elderly man in the hallway of the apartment building on Pendleton Avenue, Delaney said. The officers went inside the building and found the 91-year-old victim laying on the hallway floor with face and head injuries.

The victim was brought to the Baystate Medical Center, and was in good condition, Delaney said.

Dunham was charged with Assault & Battery on a Victim Over 60 years of Age, With Injury. Delaney said the suspect was held the entire weekend pending his arraignment Monday morning in Springfield District Court.