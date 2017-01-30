“Rattlesnake Island” working group to hold first meeting in Athol

Group will hear concerns of residents around Quabbin Reservoir.

Tiffany Chan, 22News State House Correspondent Published: Updated:
Timber Rattlesnake
Credit: Suljo/Thinkstock

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After several months of delay, a working group will finally meet for the first time tonight about the “Rattlesnake Island” proposal. The state is trying to strike a balance between preserving these endangered rattlesnakes and protecting public safety.

Governor Charlie Baker’s administration promised months ago that a working group would be formed to address residents’ concerns before timber rattlesnakes were placed on an island at the Quabbin Reservoir. The 13-member working group will meet for the first time at Athol Town Hall Monday night.

Some Quabbin neighbors are worried that these venomous rattlesnakes could swim off the island and potentially bite people. Athol state Representative Susannah Whipps Lee told 22News she’s looking forward to hearing from both wildlife experts and residents.

“I think it’s very important that we’re meeting,” Whipps Lee said. “I do think it took too long to get the working group up and running, but I’m very happy that we’re going to be meeting tonight and that we’re going to begin talking about this.”

