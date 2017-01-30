Questions remain about status of green card holders

If there are no problems, green card holders can apply for citizenship after five years.

David McKay Published:
airport-immigration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trump administration officials have given different messages on who the order would affect. People with work visas or dual citizenship are among those being screened at airports.

While President Trump has stopped travel for citizens from seven countries, there’s some question about whether it affected green card holders from those countries. Green cards mean you can legally work and live in the U.S. After five years with no trouble, you can apply to be a U.S. citizen which costs about $680.

The Department of Homeland Security says that green card holders from those seven nations will go through additional screening and will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis. But there is still the threat to those not being allowed back in at all.

“It just seems like this order is built around fear and a lot of the administration is built around fear,” Springfield resident Michael Grant told 22News. “Fear of losing money, fear of losing life, it’s just not a good place to start from.”

Schools, jobs and families have been advising anyone that may have citizenship with one of the seven countries to stay in place until there is more clarification.

