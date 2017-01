CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop delivered hundreds of notes written by New England Patriots fans to Gillette Stadium, Monday morning, as the team prepared to leave for Sunday’s big game.

According to a news release from Stop & Shop, the fan letters included fans offering the players advice and thanks. The players that received letters were Malcolm Butler, Danny Amendola, Dont’a Hightower, Legarrette Blount and Chris Long.

Patriots recieve good luck notes View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Stop & Shop, the official Supermarket of the New England Patriots, asked customers and fans alike to send the Patriots off to Sunday's big game with good-luck notes. The team, including Danny Amendola, took time to read the hundreds of notes that were delivered to Gillette Stadium this past weekend. Go Pats! (Credit: Elizabeth Hinman, Stop & Shop)