Pet Corner: Richelle

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Age: 2 years old

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Richelle is a Dixie Dog (a Texan) who has just recently arrived at the great northeast. She loves to take walks and makes a great walking buddy. We don’t know if she has lived with children, but her friendly personality indicates she’d be good with them. She enjoys other dogs, but we don’t know her history with cats (we can check if you want to adopt her and you have a kitty at home).

Richelle is a big fan of squeak toys and treats. She also needs some dog training to be better on-leash, so taking a Dakin dog training course would be a great way to teach her better manners and create a terrific bond at the same time. Plus, people who take Dakin classes with shelter dogs get a 10% discount!

Richelle is at the Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Dog Training Classes in January at Dakin’s Springfield and Leverett locations

Here are our upcoming classes. Visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-training.html for class details and online registration:

Basic Manners for Adult Dogs – starts 2/14 in Springfield – 5 weeks

Puppy Kindergarten – starts 2/14 in Springfield – 5 weeks

Intermediate Manners for Adult Dogs –

Starts 2/15 in Springfield – 5 weeks

Starts 3/11 in Leverett – 5 weeks

Canine Good Citizen –

Starts 2/11 in Leverett – 5 weeks (6th optional)

Starts 2/15 in Springfield – 5 weeks (6th optional)

Puppy & Beyond – starts 3/18 in Leverett – 8 weeks

