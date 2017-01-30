Patriots fans rallying at Super Bowl Send-Off celebration Monday

Team traveling to Houston Monday

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are making their way to Houston Monday with hopes of returning with their fifth Super Bowl ring.

Fans have one last chance to wish their team good luck during a send-off rally at Gillette Stadium at 9:00 a.m. There, fans will enjoy a performance by the team’s cheerleaders and will also get a chance to hear from Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, and the Patriots captains.

The last time the Patriots traveled to Houston for the big game, they returned Super Bowl XXXVIII Champions after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium in 2004.

Can’t make it? 22News Reporter Ashley Afonso will be in Foxborough for the rally and we’ll be live streaming the send-off right here on WWLP.com.

Don’t forget to send photos of you in your Patriots gear to ReportIt@wwlp.com.

 

Western Mass. showing support for New England Patriots

