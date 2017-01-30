Overnight closures in Springfield due to I-91 construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP/MASSDOT) – MassDOT announced several overnight road closures from Monday, January 30th to Friday, February 3rd.

According to the MassDOT, the closures will be in place because of “demolition activities”. Below are the closures:

I-91 South lanes will be closed in the work zone and traffic will be detoured onto the ramp for Temporary Exit 7-6, from 10:00PM on Monday to 5:00AM

Exit 1A from I-291 West (to I-91 South) – Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00PM each night to 5:00AM the following morning

West Columbus Avenue will be closed from I-291 to Gridiron Street (near Temporary Exit 7-6), Tuesday through Friday from 8:00PM each night to 5:00AM the following morning

East Columbus Avenue will be closed north of Liberty Street, Tuesday through Friday, from 8:00PM each night to 5:00AM the following morning

The following detours will be in place while I-91 South lanes are closed:

To continue to I-91 South: Take Temporary Exit 7-6 and merge onto West Columbus Avenue. Continue south onto East Columbus Avenue through the rail underpass. Bear right onto West Columbus Avenue behind the I-91 North Garage. Continue onto Hall of Fame Avenue. After passing Union Street, use the left lane to merge onto the on-ramp to I-91 South.

To reach downtown destinations from I-91 South: Take Temporary Exit 7-6 and merge onto West Columbus Avenue. Turn left onto Boland Way.

While Exit 1A from I-291 West is closed:

Take Exit 2B on I-291 West and follow signs for Dwight Street. Turn left on Dwight Street, then turn right on State Street. Turn left on West Columbus Avenue/Hall of Fame Avenue, and bear left after crossing Union Street, to merge onto I-91 South.

While West Columbus Avenue is closed:

Traffic on Temporary Exit 7-6 from I-91 South, or from Route 20 West/Birnie Avenue, should take the on-ramp to I-291 East and take Exit 2 for Chestnut Street. Turn right on Chestnut Street, turn right on Liberty Street, then turn left on Dwight Street. Turn right on State Street and continue onto West Columbus Avenue.

While East Columbus Avenue is closed:

To continue north on East Columbus Avenue, turn right onto Liberty Street and turn left onto Main Street. To access I-91 North, turn left onto Plainfield Street and take the ramp on the right for I-91 North.