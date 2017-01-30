Marijuana now legal in Maine; will other states join in?

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Here in New England, Massachusetts is now not alone when it comes to marijuana legalization. Back in November, Maine voters approved a plan to legalize the recreational use of the drug, but implementation in Maine came a little bit later than Massachusetts- where people have been able to possess one ounce of marijuana or less since mid-December.

Under Maine’s law, it is now legal to smoke marijuana, give marijuana as a gift, grow marijuana, and possess up to 2.5 ounces of the drug.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli spoke with Greenfield residents about what they think of Massachusetts’ own marijuana law, and whether other states will soon join Maine and Massachusetts in legalizing pot.