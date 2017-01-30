Man arraigned in connection with Huntington deadly crash

Wayne Edward Main didn’t have an active driver’s license

By Published:
Judges Gavel

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A 73-year-old man was arraigned on Monday in Hampshire Superior Court on charges connected with a crash that left 22-year-old Kenneth DeJordy of Huntington dead.

According to Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, Wayne Edward Main of Middlefield was arraigned on one count of manslaughter and one count of negligent motor vehicle homicide.

In February of 2016, Main was alleged driving westbound on Route 20 in Huntington when he turned his SUV in front of DeJordy, who was riding a motorcycle, coming from the other direction. Carey said Main didn’t have an active driver’s license before the crash, and was declared legally blind years prior.

Main is due back in court on May 31, 2017 for a pretrial hearing. Carey said he is represented by Northampton Attorney Leah Kunkel, and the case is being prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne.

