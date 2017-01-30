Man accused of injuring 2 Springfield officers with his car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Enfield, Connecticut is facing four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, after he allegedly injured two officers with his car over the weekend.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, 47 year-old George Donitsky led police on a brief standoff before finally being arrested Saturday night.

Delaney says that the incident began at around 5:45 P.M. Police had received word that a white man in a red Toyota was selling drugs in the area of School and High Streets, and spotted Donitsky (a man with whom they are familiar) on nearby Mulberry Street. Delaney says that the officers tried to pull Donitsky over, but he sped off. As police pursued him, Delaney says the suspect tried to “play chicken” with officers to get them off the road. Ultimately, Donitsky was able to make a getaway onto I-91 southbound toward Connecticut.

At 9:20 that same night, Donitsky was again spotted at High and School Streets, but this time, Delaney says that officers were able to box the suspect in. Still, Donitsky did not give up, and drove at a police officer; pinning the officer’s leg between his car and a police car. Delaney says Donitsky then smashed into a police car, injuring the driver of that vehicle.

More police officers arrived, and Delaney says that Donitsky was taken into custody following a short standoff.

He faces the following charges:

Assault with a dangerous weapon (4 counts)

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle) (3 counts)

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license

Failure to stop for police

The police officers were taken to Baystate Medical Center, and have since been released.

Donitsky is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Springfield District Court.