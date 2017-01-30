Keep or merge and rebuild? Fate of two Amherst schools decided Monday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A rejected proposal to merge two elementary schools in Amherst will be the focus of a special town meeting Monday night.

Last November, residents voted to build a new school to replace and combine the Wildwood and Fort River Elementary Schools.

The plan later failed at a town meeting, but after hundreds of signatures were collected in support of the project, a second vote will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday at Amherst Middle School.

If approved at Monday’s town meeting, construction would begin this fall. If rejected, the school district will have to re-apply for funding.

Both schools have leaks, mold, and don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The town would pay for half of the $67-million project, while the state paid the rest.

