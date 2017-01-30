FutureWorks is working to help you find your next job

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – FutureWorks Career Center held a “Putting America Back To Work” event in Springfield, Monday night, with more than 30 businesses participating.

The goal was to introduce people to potential employers and offer strategies to make their meeting successful. One job-seeker told 22News the job expo gave him a new sense of optimism about his employment future.

“I’m hoping doors are open and careers are made here for me. I hope to have a job by the end of the week, and so whatever door opens, I will go through that door and have a good time doing it,” said Jeremiah Gibson of Huntington.

More than 200 people attended Monday’s job expo. FutureWorks hosts three employment events each year.

