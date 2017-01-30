Finding your perfect bridal gown

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Every bride deserves to have that Cinderella moment when we finds the dress of her dreams, but how do you know when it’s the right choice? Beth Chapman, Stylist, Author and Owner of The White Dress By the Shore in Clinton CT gave us tips on shopping for the perfect gown!

Give yourself 7-9 months to shop for your gown Secure your date/venue before dress shopping Set a budget Do you research on gowns, patterns, colors, & styles that you like/dislike Plan ahead to avoid missing any steps along the stressful process! Limit opinions to your close family/friends Have an open mind – try on dresses that you may not love on the hanger, because that may be your dress!! Don’t be alarmed by size – wedding dresses tend to run small, so they’re usually ordered two sizes “bigger” than your usual dress size. Most importantly…HAVE FUN!