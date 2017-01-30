Doctor indicted on insurance fraud, false prescription charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Prosecutors say that more than 100 of prescriptions for narcotics were being written by the office of a local doctor, even though that doctor was in prison at the time. Now, that doctor and an alleged accomplice have been indicted by a grand jury.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that Dr. Frank Stirlacci, 55, of Ludlow, as well as Jessica Miller, 36, of Springfield, are being charged with 20 counts of uttering false prescriptions and 23 counts of filing false health care claims in the case.

Leydon says that in the spring of 2015, Stirlacci was in a Kentucky prison for not paying child support. Even so, prescriptions were being issued out of his office through Miller. Patients who had not seen a doctor were being issued prescriptions for opioid drugs; filled out on pre-signed pads. According to Leydon, in just a four-day time period, some 26 prescriptions were written- accounting for a total of 2,030 pills. Over the course of Stirlacci’s time in prison, 116 prescriptions were issued, accounting for 15,059 pills altogether.

Stirlacci, who had offices in Agawam and Springfield, voluntarily surrendered his license to practice medicine in February of last year.

In a statement, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that prosecutions in cases such as this are important to dealing with the opioid crisis.

“Illicit issuing of opioid medications is a driving force behind the addiction epidemic. In battling the scourge of addiction, we will continue to aggressively go after those who wish to profit from it,” Gulluni said.

Both Stirlacci and Miller will be arraigned at Hampden Superior Court in Springfield, though exact dates have yet to be set.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Massachusetts State Police assigned to District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Office, as well as the DEA, the FBI, and the Insurance Fraud Bureau of Massachusetts.