Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Can Josh Take a Leap of Faith? Trailer

(CW) – Rebecca finds herself at a crossroads this Friday on the season finale episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

About the episode:

Rebecca’s (Rachel Bloom) father (guest star John Allen Nelson) makes a surprise appearance, which gets Rebecca’s hopes up for her future, while Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) takes a hard look at himself. White Josh (guest star David Hull) and Darryl (Pete Gardner) find themselves at an unexpected crossroads. Donna Lynne Champlin, Gabrielle Ruiz and Vella Lovell also star. Aline Brosh McKenna wrote and directed the episode (#213).

Click here to view the trailer on your mobile device >>

Connect with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Online:

Visit Crazy Ex-Girlfriend WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/CrazyExGirlfriend

Like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/crazyxgf

Follow Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_crazyxgf

Follow Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_crazyxgf

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/