Connecticut lawmakers consider introduction of toll roads

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut lawmakers have proposed several bills to implement electronic tolls similar to what we have on the MassPike. The Connecticut Legislature’s Transporation Committtee met on Monday in Hartford to decide whether to hold a hearing on their highway toll bills.

Governor Dannel Malloy has a planned $100 million dollar overhaul of Connecticut’s transportation infrastructure. Malloy said it could take four years to get a system up and running.

But numerous similar proposals in the past have failed. Proposals in the past have included recommendations for congestion tolling, with a fee for drivers during peak travel times.

Manchester resident Riley McDonald told 22News “I don’t like the idea of paying more to drive on the roads, but the traffic in Connecticut is pretty horrible. I think they’re one of the worst in the country. They need to do something to fix the traveling infrastructure. I don’t really know what it is. Hopefully, they will be able to come up with something that doesn’t cost me that much more.”