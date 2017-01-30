Attorney General Healey to join lawsuit fighting Trump travel ban

BOSTON (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey is planning to join a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The Democrat said in a tweet Monday that Trump’s actions are unconstitutional and harmful to Massachusetts.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said he’s lending his support to Healey’s efforts.

Baker said Monday on WGBH-FM that the temporary ban has caused confusion and fear. He said he wants to communicate his concerns with the Trump administration.

Trump signed an executive order Friday barring immigration for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days. He also blocked refugees from the country for 120 days.

Healey plans to file the state’s case on Tuesday but gave no details. She said she doesn’t wake up looking for ways to sue Trump, but has already filed three cases against the president.

