Attorney General Healey to join lawsuit fighting Trump travel ban

Charlie Baker said temporary ban has caused confusion and fear

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Attorney General Maura Healey on Thursday announced the indictment of five people in connection with human trafficking.[Photo: Colin A. Young/SHNS]
Attorney General Maura Healey on Thursday announced the indictment of five people in connection with human trafficking.[Photo: Colin A. Young/SHNS]

BOSTON (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey is planning to join a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The Democrat said in a tweet Monday that Trump’s actions are unconstitutional and harmful to Massachusetts.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said he’s lending his support to Healey’s efforts.

Baker said Monday on WGBH-FM that the temporary ban has caused confusion and fear. He said he wants to communicate his concerns with the Trump administration.

Trump signed an executive order Friday barring immigration for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days. He also blocked refugees from the country for 120 days.

Healey plans to file the state’s case on Tuesday but gave no details. She said she doesn’t wake up looking for ways to sue Trump, but has already filed three cases against the president.

Related Coverage:

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s