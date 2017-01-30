Alleged OUI driver arrested after car was parked in middle of road

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A Southwick resident was arrested just over the state line in Suffield, Connecticut this weekend, after police say he parked his car in the middle of the road.

According to a Suffield Police news release sent to 22News by Captain Christopher McKee, 64 year-old Gary Liquori is facing multiple charges following the incident late Sunday night.

McKee says that officers were called to the area of 900 North Stone Street just before 11:50, for a report of a car parked in the center of the road with its lights on. He said that the driver, Liquori, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor, drugs or both, as well as improper parking, and refusal to submit to a breath chemical analysis test.

Liquori was released on $2,500 bond, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Feburary 6 in Enfield Superior Court.