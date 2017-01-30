2 arrested on pot charges, following reported carjacking

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What began as a report of a carjacking ended with the arrest of two men on marijuana charges over the weekend.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, Alexander Sifuentes, 25, and Ricardo Olivera, 21, both of Springfield, are both being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, following the incident on Saturday.

Delaney says that at around 10:45 that morning, an 18 year-old man flagged down two patrolling police officers on White Street, to tell them that his car had been stolen. The man told police that he had arranged to meet two people in order to sell then four ounces of marijuana in exchange for cash. But instead of buying the pot, they pulled out a gun and shot at him; stealing the marijuana and his BMW.

Another officer saw the stolen BMW a short time later on Hunt Street, and saw Sifuentes and Olivera driving away from the area in a gray Volvo.

Later, two other officers spotted the suspects on James Street, and took them into custody. Delaney says that from the car, officers seized bags of marijuana, a scale, more than $4,400 in cash, and a 9mm shell casing. The victim of the carjacking was taken to James Street to see if he could identify Sifuentes and Olivera as the two who had carjacked him, but the victim was unable to do so.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Monday.

Recreational use of marijuana was legalized in Massachusetts through a referendum vote last November, however, it remains illegal to possess more than one ounce of the drug.