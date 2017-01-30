19 year-old accused of shooting 15 year-old in the head

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy from Vernon, Connecticut in the head Saturday night.

Police say just before 8 p.m., officers responded to 102 Talcott Avenue, in the Rockville area of Vernon, to the report of a shooting. That’s where they found a 15-year-old Rockville boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to Rockville Hospital by ambulance and then transported to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford by Lifestar. He underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition at this time. His identity has not been released.

Also upon arrival, officers say they found several people leaving the scene, including 19-year-old Joey Maddox, of Rockville. After an investigation, it was learned that several youths were at the house using alcohol and marijuana when the shooting occurred. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Police obtained a search warrant for the scene and recovered a weapon. Maddox was later arrested for the shooting. He is being charged with Assault 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of Firearm, Risk of Injury to Minor, Possession of Weapon with Altered ID, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana. Maddox is being held on $400,000 bond and will appear in court January 30th.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126. The incident remains under investigation.